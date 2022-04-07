COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.96 Per Share (OTCMKTS:CICOY)

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of COSCO SHIPPING in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.96 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for COSCO SHIPPING’s FY2023 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised COSCO SHIPPING from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS CICOY opened at $8.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.77. COSCO SHIPPING has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $14.72.

COSCO SHIPPING Company Profile

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business, Container Terminal Business, and Corporate and Other Operations segments.

