Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Raised to $645.00 at Oppenheimer

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Oppenheimer from $620.00 to $645.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.30% from the stock’s previous close.

COST has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $557.64.

NASDAQ COST opened at $584.79 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $357.61 and a fifty-two week high of $586.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $533.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $516.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $259.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.68.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $138,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,568 shares of company stock worth $4,037,777 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

