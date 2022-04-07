Countryside Partnerships (LON:CSP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $228.20

Countryside Partnerships PLC (LON:CSP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 228.20 ($2.99) and last traded at GBX 237.20 ($3.11), with a volume of 1456979 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 278.60 ($3.65).

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Countryside Partnerships in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.69) price target on shares of Countryside Partnerships in a report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Countryside Partnerships from GBX 340 ($4.46) to GBX 280 ($3.67) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.82) price target on shares of Countryside Partnerships in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 493.78 ($6.48).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 287.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 393.10. The firm has a market cap of £1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 20.34.

Countryside Partnerships PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. The company offers mixed tenure developments, including affordable homes, homes for the private rental sector, and homes for private sale across London, the North, the Midlands, the South West and the Home Counties.

