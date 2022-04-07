Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) EVP Robert Glenn Sells 566 Shares

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) EVP Robert Glenn sold 566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total transaction of $58,631.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Friday, April 1st, Robert Glenn sold 942 shares of Coupa Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total value of $95,377.50.

On Monday, March 21st, Robert Glenn sold 1,543 shares of Coupa Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total value of $152,371.25.

Shares of Coupa Software stock opened at $102.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Coupa Software Incorporated has a twelve month low of $64.79 and a twelve month high of $283.38.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.18 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 14.13% and a negative net margin of 52.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on COUP. Evercore ISI upgraded Coupa Software to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Coupa Software from $225.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Coupa Software from $155.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Coupa Software from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Coupa Software from $186.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Trust purchased a new position in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth about $888,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth about $136,895,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth about $7,862,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth about $18,850,000.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

