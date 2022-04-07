Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Wolfe Research

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CVLG. Zacks Investment Research raised Covenant Logistics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Stephens lowered Covenant Logistics Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Covenant Logistics Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

Shares of CVLG stock opened at $18.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Covenant Logistics Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.30 and a fifty-two week high of $34.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.00. The firm has a market cap of $318.03 million, a P/E ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.55.

Covenant Logistics Group ( NASDAQ:CVLG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Covenant Logistics Group had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $294.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Covenant Logistics Group will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVLG. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 121.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.15% of the company’s stock.

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of freight and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Highway Services and Dedicated Contract Services. The Highway Services Segment includes two separate service offerings: Expedited Services (“”Expedited””) and Over-the-Road Services (“”OTR””), both of which transport one-way freight over non-routine routes.

