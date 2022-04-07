Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Stock Price Down 6.4% Following Analyst Downgrade

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) shares were down 6.4% during trading on Thursday after JMP Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $62.00 to $59.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. Cowen traded as low as $21.95 and last traded at $22.07. Approximately 10,762 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 393,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.57.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Cowen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Cowen alerts:

In related news, Director Lorence H. Kim acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.03 per share, for a total transaction of $900,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brett H. Barth acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.78 per share, with a total value of $287,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cowen by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,702,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,731,000 after purchasing an additional 30,588 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cowen by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,315,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,151,000 after purchasing an additional 40,044 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Cowen by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,050,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,928,000 after purchasing an additional 205,191 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cowen by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 889,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,125,000 after purchasing an additional 8,295 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cowen by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 709,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,612,000 after purchasing an additional 84,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.32 million, a P/E ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.36.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $453.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.52 million. Cowen had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 15.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cowen Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Cowen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.49%.

Cowen Company Profile (NASDAQ:COWN)

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cowen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cowen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.