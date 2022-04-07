Cozad Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,671,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,816,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,514,000 after buying an additional 723,357 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 9,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at $687,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KMB opened at $125.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05. The company has a market capitalization of $42.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $117.32 and a 52-week high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 284.26%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.57%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Todd Maclin bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $136.01 per share, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.63.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

