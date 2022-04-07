Cozad Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 45,608.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,093,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,588,000 after buying an additional 2,088,854 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $165,196,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 18.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,945,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $404,801,000 after purchasing an additional 457,793 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 5.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,946,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $679,842,000 after purchasing an additional 242,764 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 23.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 901,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,047,000 after purchasing an additional 168,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $152.45 on Thursday. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $124.78 and a 52-week high of $158.46. The stock has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.46 and its 200 day moving average is $140.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.68. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.25.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $517,276.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

