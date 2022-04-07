Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $572,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,830 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $3,884,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 63,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 77,906.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 717,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,428,000 after buying an additional 716,739 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 186.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWP opened at $98.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.12. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $88.97 and a 52 week high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

