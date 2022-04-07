Cozad Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,998 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NFJ Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 878,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,854,000 after buying an additional 16,644 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $1,428,000. qPULA Trading Management LP boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 22,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 214.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 269,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 183,795 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 118,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the period. 48.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $12.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.17 and a 52 week high of $18.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.01.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 58.24% and a return on equity of 17.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a mar 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 11.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.01%.

In related news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $5,640,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AGNC shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $13.75 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AGNC Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.38.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

