Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 314 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments America Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 78,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,712,000 after acquiring an additional 25,614 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,709,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310 shares in the last quarter. Ally Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,246,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,248,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,374,000 after acquiring an additional 48,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

CMI stock opened at $198.51 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.72. The company has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.50 and a 12 month high of $273.65.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). Cummins had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.75%.

Cummins declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently commented on CMI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.67.

In other Cummins news, VP Christopher C. Clulow sold 285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.04, for a total transaction of $58,436.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 37,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total transaction of $7,767,945.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,348 shares of company stock worth $9,180,117 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

