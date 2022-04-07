Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $582.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Credit Acceptance have outperformed the industry over the past year. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. Its earnings have outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. An increase in finance charges, driven by the gradual rise in demand for auto loans, is likely to continue supporting Credit Acceptance's profitability. A rise in dealer enrolments and active dealers (despite tough competition) are expected to aid revenue growth in the quarters ahead. However, persistently increasing operating expenses, mainly owing to higher compensation and marketing costs, are likely to keep hurting bottom-line growth. Worsening credit quality, supply chain disruptions in the automobile industry and high levels of debt remain other near-term concerns for the company, which make us apprehensive.”

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CACC. StockNews.com started coverage on Credit Acceptance in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $411.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $460.80.

Credit Acceptance stock opened at $552.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 39.04 and a current ratio of 39.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $528.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $593.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.25. Credit Acceptance has a fifty-two week low of $354.19 and a fifty-two week high of $703.27.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $14.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $14.75 by ($0.49). Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 38.72% and a net margin of 51.63%. The business had revenue of $463.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.75 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance will post 50.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

