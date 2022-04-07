Credits (CS) Hits Market Cap of $7.25 Million

Credits (CS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One Credits coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0325 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges. Credits has a total market cap of $7.25 million and approximately $65,912.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Credits has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005661 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000104 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000091 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Profile

Credits (CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Credits is credits.com/en . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Credits Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

