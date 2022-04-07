CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Shares Purchased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,336 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in CRH were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CRH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in CRH by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in CRH by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in CRH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in CRH by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Redburn Partners cut shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of CRH from €54.00 ($59.34) to €52.00 ($57.14) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of CRH from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.15.

Shares of NYSE:CRH opened at $38.14 on Thursday. CRH plc has a 1 year low of $37.59 and a 1 year high of $54.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.31.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.2266 per share. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

