Critical Contrast: BM Technologies (BMTX) and The Competition

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX – Get Rating) is one of 321 publicly-traded companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare BM Technologies to related companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for BM Technologies and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BM Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00 BM Technologies Competitors 2234 9507 7602 554 2.33

BM Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 169.61%. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 27.78%. Given BM Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BM Technologies is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BM Technologies and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BM Technologies $94.57 million $17.58 million 11.03 BM Technologies Competitors $1.28 billion $315.23 million 11.79

BM Technologies’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than BM Technologies. BM Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares BM Technologies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BM Technologies 26.13% 45.94% 19.06% BM Technologies Competitors 29.12% 12.48% 1.32%

Risk & Volatility

BM Technologies has a beta of -0.16, meaning that its share price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BM Technologies’ competitors have a beta of 0.54, meaning that their average share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.0% of BM Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.5% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of BM Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BM Technologies competitors beat BM Technologies on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

BM Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

BM Technologies, Inc. is a technology company that provides banking services through its partner banks. It offers a mobile banking platform in the U.S. that provides access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. The company’s operating model enables partner banks to provide banking services to low and middle-income Americans who have been left behind by the fee model of traditional banks. BM Technologies is headquartered in Wayne, PA.

