Critical Review: Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) & American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC)

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) and American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Ramaco Resources and American Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ramaco Resources 0 2 1 0 2.33 American Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00

Ramaco Resources currently has a consensus price target of $19.67, indicating a potential upside of 33.24%. American Resources has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 89.08%. Given American Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe American Resources is more favorable than Ramaco Resources.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.8% of Ramaco Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.3% of American Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 52.9% of Ramaco Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.9% of American Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ramaco Resources and American Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ramaco Resources $283.39 million 2.30 $39.76 million $0.91 16.22 American Resources $7.76 million 20.16 -$32.50 million ($0.60) -3.97

Ramaco Resources has higher revenue and earnings than American Resources. American Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ramaco Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Ramaco Resources has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Resources has a beta of -0.28, suggesting that its stock price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ramaco Resources and American Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ramaco Resources 14.03% 21.55% 15.15% American Resources -417.68% N/A -67.86%

Summary

Ramaco Resources beats American Resources on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc. engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W. Atkins in August 2015 and is headquartered in Lexington, KY.

American Resources Company Profile

American Resources Corp. engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, and distribution of metallurgical coal to the steel industry. It focuses on the operation of coal mining complexes located primarily within Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties, Kentucky, and Wyoming County, West Virginia. The company was founded in 2006 and in headquartered in Fishers, IN.

