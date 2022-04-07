Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group to Hold

Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has C$19.25 target price on the stock.

CROMF has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities raised Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.63.

Shares of OTCMKTS CROMF opened at $14.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.17. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $12.85 and a 52 week high of $15.05.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high-quality grocery- and pharmacy-anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed-use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

