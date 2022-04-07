Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 94.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 421,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,512 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Crown were worth $46,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCK. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Crown during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Crown during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Crown by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Crown during the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Crown by 356.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

CCK stock opened at $122.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.09. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.27 and a 52 week high of $130.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Crown had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 37.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Crown’s payout ratio is presently -18.97%.

Crown declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 22.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

CCK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Crown from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.31.

In other Crown news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,717 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $686,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 336 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $41,509.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,706 shares of company stock valued at $1,684,110. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

