Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 1,947.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,327 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.12% of Cummins worth $38,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 2.4% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Cummins by 5.0% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in Cummins by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cummins by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 37,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total transaction of $7,767,945.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total value of $306,362.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,348 shares of company stock worth $9,180,117. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMI. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.67.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $198.51 on Thursday. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.50 and a 12 month high of $273.65. The firm has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $210.19 and a 200-day moving average of $221.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.23). Cummins had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.75%.

About Cummins (Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

