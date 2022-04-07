Curate (XCUR) Price Reaches $1.23 on Exchanges

Curate (XCUR) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Curate has a market capitalization of $10.27 million and $3.97 million worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Curate coin can now be purchased for $1.23 or 0.00002847 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Curate has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003377 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00035503 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.98 or 0.00104004 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Curate Coin Profile

Curate is a coin. Curate’s total supply is 8,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,338,696 coins. The official website for Curate is curate.style . Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Curate’s official message board is medium.com/@curateproject

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales. In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover. “

Buying and Selling Curate

