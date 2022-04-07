Custodian REIT (LON:CREI) Shares Down 0.4%

Custodian REIT Plc (LON:CREI – Get Rating) shares were down 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 101.20 ($1.33) and last traded at GBX 102 ($1.34). Approximately 710,298 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 578,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 102.40 ($1.34).

The stock has a market capitalization of £453.19 million and a P/E ratio of 6.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 103.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 100.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.68, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a GBX 1.38 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from Custodian REIT’s previous dividend of $1.25. This represents a yield of 1.3%. Custodian REIT’s payout ratio is 0.33%.

Custodian REIT plc is a UK real estate investment trust, which listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014. Its portfolio comprises properties predominantly let to institutional grade tenants on long leases throughout the UK and is principally characterised by small lot sizes, with individual property values of less than Â£10 million at acquisition.

