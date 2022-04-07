Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) EVP Sells $20,833.33 in Stock

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) EVP Andrew Hertz Bowman sold 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $20,833.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of CUBI opened at $47.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.72. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $76.13.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.02). Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 32.38% and a net margin of 36.64%. The firm had revenue of $210.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CUBI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.50 price objective on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Maxim Group raised their target price on Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.56.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBI. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. 83.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.