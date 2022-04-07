Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) EVP Sells $20,833.33 in Stock

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) EVP Andrew Hertz Bowman sold 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $20,833.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of CUBI opened at $47.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.72. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $76.13.
Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.02). Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 32.38% and a net margin of 36.64%. The firm had revenue of $210.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBI. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. 83.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Customers Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Customers Bancorp (CUBI)
- 3 Stocks Institutional Investors Can’t Get Enough Of
- Analog Devices Raises Its Long-Term Growth Targets
- RPM International Puts The Reversal Into Higher Gear
- 3 Best Home Improvement Retailers to Turn to Now
- It’s Time To Start Buying Tilray Again
Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.