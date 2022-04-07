Cwm LLC Acquires New Holdings in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Cwm LLC bought a new position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 33,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,000. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Otter Tail at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Investors Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Otter Tail during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. 47.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OTTR has been the topic of several research reports. Sidoti cut shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Otter Tail in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.67.

NASDAQ:OTTR opened at $64.35 on Thursday. Otter Tail Co. has a 1-year low of $45.61 and a 1-year high of $71.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Otter Tail had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The business had revenue of $333.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Otter Tail Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This is a boost from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is presently 39.01%.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

