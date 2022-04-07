Cwm LLC Acquires New Position in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Cwm LLC acquired a new stake in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 38,252 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,004,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 24,400 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 38,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Standard Motor Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $448,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 286,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,514,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,069 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

SMP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Standard Motor Products in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE SMP opened at $41.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $916.39 million, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.48. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.33 and a 12 month high of $55.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.13.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.24. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The business had revenue of $309.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from Standard Motor Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is presently 26.87%.

In other Standard Motor Products news, Director Lawrence I. Sills purchased 3,650 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.21 per share, with a total value of $165,016.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence I. Sills purchased 985 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.62 per share, for a total transaction of $42,965.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 9,185 shares of company stock valued at $407,090. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates in two segments, Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel, and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, BWD, Intermotor, OEM, TechSmart, GP Sorensen, Locksmart, Standard Motorcycle, and Blue Streak Race Wires brands.

