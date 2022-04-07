Cwm LLC Acquires Shares of 159,468 First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Cwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 159,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,631,000. Cwm LLC owned 0.35% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HYLS. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 732.6% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock opened at $45.36 on Thursday. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a one year low of $44.27 and a one year high of $49.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.08.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.262 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

