Cwm LLC Buys New Shares in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Cwm LLC purchased a new stake in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 139,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,435,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESTA. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its holdings in Establishment Labs by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 623,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,644,000 after purchasing an additional 237,640 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Establishment Labs by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 407,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,191,000 after purchasing an additional 6,371 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Establishment Labs by 163.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 303,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,699,000 after purchasing an additional 188,134 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in Establishment Labs by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 231,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,573,000 after purchasing an additional 50,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Establishment Labs by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 205,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,700,000 after buying an additional 61,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Establishment Labs alerts:

In other Establishment Labs news, major shareholder Jw Asset Management, Llc purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.45 per share, with a total value of $297,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,750 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESTA opened at $66.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.39. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.93 and a fifty-two week high of $88.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -38.66 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.27). Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 64.87% and a negative net margin of 32.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ESTA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.40.

About Establishment Labs (Get Rating)

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.