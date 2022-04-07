Cwm LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Cwm LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 132,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,693,000. Cwm LLC owned 0.71% of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IMCG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IMCG opened at $63.10 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.61. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $58.55 and a 1-year high of $76.39.

