Cwm LLC Invests $2.88 Million in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Cwm LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $118.49 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.93 and a fifty-two week high of $124.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.34.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

