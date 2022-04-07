Cwm LLC Invests $8.31 Million in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Cwm LLC bought a new position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 154,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,309,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth $503,000. Keene & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,754,000. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its position in Unilever by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 26,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 5,882 shares during the period. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at about $794,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Unilever by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 37,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UL. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.51.

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $45.91 on Thursday. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $43.11 and a 12-month high of $61.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.4873 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

