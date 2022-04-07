Cwm LLC Makes New Investment in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Cwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 27,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Lakeland Financial by 20.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 13,125 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 2.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Lakeland Financial by 141.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the third quarter worth about $712,000. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Stephanie R. Leniski sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.68, for a total value of $41,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lisa M. O’neill sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total transaction of $102,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,521 shares of company stock worth $5,719,506 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LKFN shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

LKFN stock opened at $73.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $56.06 and a 1 year high of $85.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.48.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $54.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.47 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 40.23% and a return on equity of 14.09%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is 42.78%.

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

