Cwm LLC Makes New Investment in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Cwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 49,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,054,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,103,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,987,000 after buying an additional 14,667 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 54.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 772,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,658,000 after purchasing an additional 271,908 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 105.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 645,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,952,000 after purchasing an additional 331,862 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. grew its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,064,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 678.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 353,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,453,000 after buying an additional 308,468 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of SWTX stock opened at $57.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.17. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.05 and a 12-month high of $89.75.

SpringWorks Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SWTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.42). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.56 EPS for the current year.

SWTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.