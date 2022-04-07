Cwm LLC Purchases New Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Cwm LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,140,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,081,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $520,043,000 after acquiring an additional 102,335 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 518,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,245,000 after buying an additional 114,871 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 495,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,441,000 after buying an additional 79,747 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,021,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 366,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $176,069,000 after buying an additional 52,688 shares during the period.

Shares of MDY stock opened at $478.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $483.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $496.99. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $452.89 and a 52 week high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

