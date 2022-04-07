Cwm LLC Purchases New Shares in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Cwm LLC purchased a new stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 115,520 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,166,000. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.47% of AeroVironment as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAV. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 136.9% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 954,812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,607,000 after acquiring an additional 551,793 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in AeroVironment by 133.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 940,565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $81,190,000 after buying an additional 537,489 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in AeroVironment by 33.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 485,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,877,000 after buying an additional 121,369 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in AeroVironment by 84.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 172,908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,930,000 after buying an additional 79,065 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in AeroVironment by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 918,930 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $57,001,000 after buying an additional 44,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. lowered AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on AeroVironment in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.13.

NASDAQ AVAV opened at $100.74 on Thursday. AeroVironment, Inc. has a one year low of $52.03 and a one year high of $117.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.03 and a 200 day moving average of $76.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,356.88 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 4.05.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.01 million. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 8.14% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. AeroVironment’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AeroVironment news, VP Melissa Ann Brown sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total transaction of $90,924.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses. It operates in two segments, Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) and Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS). The company supplies UAS, tactical missile systems, and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S.

