Cwm LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Cwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 165,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,114,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5,280.8% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,935,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,804,000 after purchasing an additional 7,787,974 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 17,524.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,220,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,298,000 after buying an additional 4,196,814 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $156,413,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,428,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 31,609,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,979 shares during the period.

Shares of VEU opened at $57.14 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.20 and a fifty-two week high of $65.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.38.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

