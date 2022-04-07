Cwm LLC Purchases Shares of 17,968 QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Cwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,968 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,286,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 128.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 263.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 304.2% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total transaction of $557,473.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 6,268 shares of company stock worth $1,127,754 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.56.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $139.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $162.19 and its 200 day moving average is $161.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $122.17 and a 12 month high of $193.58. The stock has a market cap of $155.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.21.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.90% and a net margin of 27.71%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.36%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

