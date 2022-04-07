Cwm LLC Purchases Shares of 20,033 iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Cwm LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,203,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 149,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,337,000 after purchasing an additional 20,078 shares during the period. Financial Council Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,911,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 22.6% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 27,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 69,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,060,000 after purchasing an additional 16,411 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $103.38 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $91.65 and a 1-year high of $117.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.

