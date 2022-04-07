Cwm LLC Purchases Shares of 24,753 First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Cwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 24,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SKYY. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 24,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter.

SKYY opened at $87.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.32. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1 year low of $76.80 and a 1 year high of $119.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%.

