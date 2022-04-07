Cwm LLC Takes $7.94 Million Position in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Cwm LLC bought a new stake in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 206,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,936,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RDFN. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Redfin in the 1st quarter valued at about $521,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Redfin in the 1st quarter valued at about $697,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Redfin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,019,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

RDFN opened at $16.18 on Thursday. Redfin Co. has a 1-year low of $15.91 and a 1-year high of $72.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.67 and a 200-day moving average of $36.12.

Redfin ( NASDAQ:RDFN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $643.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.20 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 33.81% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Redfin news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total transaction of $56,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $616,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,608,835 over the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RDFN shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Redfin from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Redfin from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Redfin in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Redfin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.14.

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

