Cwm LLC Takes Position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Cwm LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 170,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,983,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 8,666.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

BATS ICF opened at $73.36 on Thursday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $88.40 and a 52-week high of $104.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.18 and a 200-day moving average of $69.69.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.