Cwm LLC Takes Position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Cwm LLC purchased a new stake in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 333,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,591,000. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.39% of PagerDuty at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PagerDuty by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 534,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,563,000 after buying an additional 105,628 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 72,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in PagerDuty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,382,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in PagerDuty during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in PagerDuty by 318.1% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $66,519.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $65,953.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 297,420 shares of company stock worth $9,681,103 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Craig Hallum cut their price target on PagerDuty from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PagerDuty from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PagerDuty from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.13.

PagerDuty stock opened at $32.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.72 and a beta of 1.17. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.02 and a 12 month high of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.68 and its 200-day moving average is $35.91.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $78.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.08 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 38.39% and a negative net margin of 38.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

