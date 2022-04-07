D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 4,163 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $2,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LEG. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 10,765 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,018,000 after acquiring an additional 332,224 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 122,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Robert E. Brunner sold 6,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $236,295.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LEG shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Leggett & Platt from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Leggett & Platt in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of Leggett & Platt stock opened at $35.67 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $34.77 and a 52 week high of $59.16.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Leggett & Platt’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile (Get Rating)

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.