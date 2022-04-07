D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IUSG. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,066,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,789 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6,837.3% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 945,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 931,644 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 469.1% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 568,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,209,000 after purchasing an additional 468,520 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,937,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,902,000 after acquiring an additional 310,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,603,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,175,000 after acquiring an additional 240,405 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

NASDAQ IUSG opened at $103.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.49 and its 200-day moving average is $107.55. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a one year low of $91.65 and a one year high of $117.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.