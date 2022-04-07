D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $2.09 Million Stock Position in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its holdings in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,167 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in eXp World were worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of eXp World by 1,126.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in eXp World during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in eXp World by 46.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in eXp World during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXPI opened at $18.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.06. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.29 and a 1-year high of $55.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. eXp World had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 44.57%. eXp World’s revenue was up 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

EXPI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of eXp World from $63.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

In related news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total transaction of $1,079,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total value of $274,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 359,433 shares of company stock valued at $9,322,857 in the last quarter. 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

