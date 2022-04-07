D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $2 Million Stake in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.07% of Mercury General worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCY. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercury General in the third quarter valued at $296,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Mercury General by 21.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 168,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,924,000 after acquiring an additional 30,021 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercury General in the third quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Mercury General by 7.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 47,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mercury General by 13.9% in the third quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.18% of the company’s stock.

MCY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mercury General in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of Mercury General stock opened at $54.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.83 and its 200 day moving average is $53.98. Mercury General Co. has a 1 year low of $50.37 and a 1 year high of $67.88.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $994.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.38 million. Mercury General had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 7.46%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Mercury General Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a $0.635 dividend. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. Mercury General’s payout ratio is presently 56.82%.

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

