D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Stock Position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,025 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.09% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNR. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 906,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,041,000 after buying an additional 78,687 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,881,000. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $295,000.

Get SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF alerts:

Shares of GNR opened at $62.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.98. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $48.80 and a 52-week high of $64.41.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.