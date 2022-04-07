D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 158 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 68,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 9,726 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,047,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 300,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,162,000 after purchasing an additional 104,962 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VONV opened at $72.59 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $67.24 and a 12 month high of $75.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.301 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th.

