D.A. Davidson & CO. Takes Position in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 346,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPG. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 878.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 4,183 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Simmons Bank bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. 40.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CPG stock opened at $6.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.47. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $7.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Crescent Point Energy ( NYSE:CPG Get Rating ) (TSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $714.33 million for the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 72.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

CPG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Crescent Point Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities raised Crescent Point Energy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Crescent Point Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.11.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

