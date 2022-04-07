D.B. Root & Company LLC Acquires Shares of 2,751 PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 5,084 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in PACCAR by 38.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in PACCAR by 6.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR in the third quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Hudson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PACCAR by 4.4% during the third quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 25,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. 63.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Jack K. Levier sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $810,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total value of $1,369,947.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,930 shares of company stock valued at $6,647,589. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $83.27. 89,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,798,077. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.43. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $97.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.91.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PCAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on PACCAR from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on PACCAR from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.07.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

