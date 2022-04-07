D.B. Root & Company LLC Grows Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,878 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE stock traded down $2.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $129.40. 402,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,574,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.18. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.75 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.20. The company has a market capitalization of $204.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.96.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.19%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NKE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on NIKE from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on NIKE in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.86.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

