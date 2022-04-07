D.B. Root & Company LLC Has $563,000 Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 56,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,421,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 27.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,720,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,283,443,000 after buying an additional 811,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 18.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA DIA traded down $0.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $345.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,780,730. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $343.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $350.17. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $322.68 and a 12 month high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

